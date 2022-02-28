PHNOM PENH - Foreign ministers of the 10-member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have called for dialogues among parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.

"We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation," the ministers said in a statement dated Saturday.

Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine on Thursday after recognizing independence of the Eastern European country's Donbas region held by Russia-backed separatists.

"We believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control," the ASEAN ministers said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

==Kyodo