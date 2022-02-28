Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russia

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has publicly vowed to defend her home against Russian forces.

Anastasiia Lenna, who represented her country in the Miss Grand International 2015 pageant, shared a photo of her taking up arms with the hashtags #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine.

According to a report from New York Post, she also previously shared photos of armed soldiers blocking a roadway with the caption: "Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" The said post can no longer be seen in her Instagram page.

The report added that the former beauty queen has been wielding airsoft guns for sport in the past, and appears to have swapped plastic pellets for lead bullets.

Lenna has also been using her social media platform to ask for support and donations, and raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine.

Before taking up the call to defend her country, she worked as a model and public relations manager.

