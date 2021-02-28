US authorizes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use: FDA

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON - The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation a third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.

Johnson & Johnson said in late January that its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66% was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 was 66% in Latin America and just 57% in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating. - with report from Reuters

