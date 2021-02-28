Saudi Arabia says Houthi missile attack on Riyadh thwarted

Buildings are seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 16, 2021. Ahmed Yosri, Reuters/file

RIYADH - Loud explosions shook Riyadh on Saturday as a Saudi-led military coalition said it thwarted a missile attack launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which sent debris raining down on civilian homes.

The Iran-backed Houthis have escalated attacks on the kingdom, while they step up an offensive to seize the Saudi-backed Yemeni government's last northern stronghold of Marib.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Hathi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, according to the official SPA news agency.

Fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighborhoods, damaging at least one home but no casualties were reported, state-run Al-Ekhbariya television said.

AFP correspondents in the Saudi capital reported hearing multiple loud explosions. The night sky lit up with a bright flash following the interception of a missile, state television footage showed.

Separately, the coalition said it intercepted six Houthi drones targeting the kingdom, including the southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for any of the attacks. They frequently strike southern areas and have previously targeted Riyadh with missiles and drones.

The assaults came as Saudi Arabia hosted a Formula E championship on the outskirts of Riyadh, which state media said was attended by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Huthis have escalated cross-border attacks on the kingdom even after the United States delisted the rebels as terrorists and stepped up efforts to de-escalate the six-year conflict.

The designation, imposed by the administration of former US president Donald Trump, had been widely criticized by aid organizations, who warned it would hamper their efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden halted support to Saudi offensive operations in Yemen's war, which he called a "catastrophe" that "has to end". But he also reiterated US support for Saudi Arabia in defending its territory.

Alongside the cross-border attacks, the Houthis are pressing ahead with a deadly offensive to seize the Yemeni government stronghold of Marib, where some of the country's richest oil fields are found.

Years of bombings have failed to shake the rebels' hold on the capital Sanaa, and they have steadily expanded their reach in the country's north.

Yemen's grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organizations, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

