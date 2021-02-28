HK children returning to school after long time at home risk catching common cold: experts

Wellcome International Kindergarten at Tuen Mun resumes face-to-face classes after Lunar New Year. K. Y. Cheng via South China Morning Post

Hong Kong schools should brace for a surge in pupils falling ill with the common cold after in-person classes resume this week, experts warn.

A study by researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) suggests that children might be more susceptible to respiratory viruses after prolonged periods of staying home.

The researchers, who examined outbreaks of upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) when schools resumed in-person classes last year, also said masks could be less effective against the most common cause of common cold, rhinoviruses, which were also more resistant to disinfectants.

To keep respiratory tract infections in check, school heads who spoke to the Post said they planned to follow strict infection-control and social-distancing rules on campus.

From this week, Hong Kong schools can bring back up to a third of their students for face-to-face classes, after more than two months of on-site lessons being suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students spent most of last year at home, attending lessons online, as in-person classes were suspended because of the pandemic. They had to stay away from school between early February and late May, mid-July to September, and again since December.

When on-site classes resumed in phases last September, a large number of children at kindergartens and primary schools fell sick within weeks with URTI – primarily the common cold.

Kindergartens were shut from mid-November after more than 170 school outbreaks affected nearly 2,000 pupils and staff. They included outbreaks at 114 kindergartens and nursery schools.

About a week later, younger children in primary schools were also asked to stay home as dozens of campuses reported outbreaks of the common cold despite pandemic-control measures including temperature screening, mask wearing and spacing desks apart in classrooms.

An outbreak was declared at a school if three or more students in a class fell ill with URTI, which has similar symptoms to Covid-19.

Official data showed 483 school outbreaks of URTI between October and November last year, with 5,906 infections, compared to only four outbreaks recorded over the same period in 2019.

Four HKU researchers led by professor of epidemiology Ben Cowling said in their report published this month that children might be more susceptible to cold-causing viruses after prolonged periods of school closures.

Their report, published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the journal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, suggested that by staying home, pupils might have lacked the chance to build up immunity.

“Population susceptibility to rhinoviruses and other respiratory viruses, including influenza viruses, might have been increasing over time because persons were likely less exposed to the viruses when intense social-distancing measures, including school dismissals [were imposed],” the report said.

Although the researchers were unable to pinpoint the exact reasons for the widespread transmissions despite pandemic-control measures in place, they reported that masks might be less effective in blocking the release of rhinoviruses in exhaled breath, and these viruses were also more resistant to disinfectants than coronaviruses and viruses causing influenza.

Cowling told the Post that he expected rhinovirus outbreaks in primary schools and kindergartens “within the next few weeks” as more pupils would return to school from Monday.

Most of Hong Kong’s 2,000 schools and kindergartens are bringing back up to one-third of students, with about 200 bringing back or planning to bring back all students as their teachers have undergone Covid-19 screening and will continue to be screened fortnightly.

“Common cold infections have tended to occur most commonly in the youngest children,” said Cowling. “When schools return, there will be an opportunity for viruses to spread rapidly.”

Ivy Leung Sau-ting, a kindergarten principal and executive committee member of the 100,000-strong Professional Teachers’ Union, said teachers were bracing themselves for a possible rise in common cold infections.

“It is difficult to prevent children from being infected with the common cold when classes resume,” she said. “Apart from infection-control measures already in place, teachers can only pay more attention to children’s health conditions, such as whether they have a runny nose, show signs of fatigue or other symptoms.”

Chu Wai-lam, principal of Fung Kai No 1 Primary School and vice-chairman of the New Territories School Heads Association, was concerned about a potential increase in common cold cases at schools.

His school will keep up measures such as making pupils wear masks and wash their hands frequently, while maintaining campus hygiene.

“We are also strengthening awareness among pupils and parents, for instance, by telling them that when they take off their masks to eat or drink during recess, they should not speak at the same time and that they should put on their masks immediately afterwards.”

Respiratory medicine specialist Dr Leung Chi-chiu, former chairman of the Medical Association’s advisory committee on communicable diseases, said URTI infections were reported at the start of every academic year, but the prolonged suspension of classes last year might have resulted in “a lack of herd immunity against these common viruses”.

The surge in numbers last year might also have resulted from closer monitoring in schools, he added.

“As schools stepped up surveillance of respiratory infection symptoms amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year, more cases were reported even when symptoms were relatively mild – unlike previous years – resulting in a larger outbreak size,” he said.

Leung also said major common cold outbreaks might not happen when schools resumed, as children would have built immunity from falling ill last year and it could last for months.

A Department of Health spokesman said authorities would monitor the situation in schools, adding that children could strengthen their immunity through a “balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate rest”.