Polyamorous man arrested for brainwashing, raping girl



TOKYO — A polyamorous 75-year-old man and one of his former wives were served a fresh arrest warrant on Monday for allegedly brainwashing a then-adolescent girl and raping her, following their arrest in a similar case involving alleged attempted rape.

Hirohito Shibuya is known to have lived with his current wife and eight former wives as well as three children in Higashiyamato, western Tokyo, investigators said.

He has denied raping the girl at his home in September last year, while his ex-wife Chiaki, 43, has maintained silence.

Chiaki is believed to have lured the girl to the home on the pretext of having her fortune told. Showing her images of aliens, Hirohito Shibuya allegedly claimed that she would be eaten by aliens after unless she had sexual relations with him.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the two earlier this month for allegedly brainwashing a separate adolescent girl and trying to rape her in December.



