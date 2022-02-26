Home > Overseas North Korea fires what could be ballistic missile Kyodo News Posted at Feb 27 2022 07:48 AM | Updated as of Feb 27 2022 07:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TOKYO/SEOUL (UPDATE) - North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said Sunday. North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) February 26, 2022 The unidentified projectile is believed to have already fallen, according to the Japan Coast Guard. The South Korean military said a projectile was fired toward the Sea of Japan. If the projectile is a missile, it would mark the eighth round of missile launches by Pyongyang since the beginning of 2022. ==Kyodo US, Japan, S. Korea to weigh N.Korea following recent missile launches North Korea confirms testing long-range ballistic missile North Korea fires cruise missiles amid tension over lifting nuclear moratorium RELATED VIDEO Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc Read More: Japan North Korea N. Korea South Korea Korean Peninsula Koreas ballistic missile missile missile launch Sea of Japan international news international relations foreign news foreign relations /news/02/27/22/health-workers-nag-pink-caravan-sa-quezon-city/overseas/02/27/22/ukraine-vows-to-fight-on-as-russian-banks-expelled-from-global-system/overseas/02/27/22/pope-called-ukraine-president-expressed-profound-pain/entertainment/02/27/22/how-pandemic-made-michael-buble-a-better-musician-family-man/sports/02/27/22/boxing-ancajas-all-set-to-battle-martinez