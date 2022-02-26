TOKYO/SEOUL (UPDATE) - North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said Sunday.

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) February 26, 2022

The unidentified projectile is believed to have already fallen, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The South Korean military said a projectile was fired toward the Sea of Japan.

If the projectile is a missile, it would mark the eighth round of missile launches by Pyongyang since the beginning of 2022.

