Taiwanese people have expressed sympathy with the people of Ukraine but are largely unconvinced that China will use the crisis to attack the island.

Scores of civilians and personnel have been killed so far, according to Ukrainian authorities, while Russian troops were reported to be advancing on the capital Kyiv.

The crisis has been prominently reported by local media in the past two weeks and many people have expressed their concern about the invasion.

Many Taiwanese have expressed concern about the crisis, feeling sorry for the people in Ukraine suffering from the impact of the war.

"I have watched the television news and read about the ongoing conflict, but other than feeling sorry for the people there, I am just treating the entire incident as something that happens in the other part of the world, which is somewhat remote for me to feel disturbed," said 42-year-old photographer Ben Chang.

Chang said it was unlikely Beijing would use the crisis as an opportunity to attack the island, given that it had many things at home to attend to.

"I will not worry about it as not only do the Chinese Communists have to deal with their domestic issues, including the People's Congress and the Political Consultative Conference next month, but the US, Japan and other like-minded countries are also watching our back," he said.

He also said Beijing would need to take its ongoing border dispute with India.

Some media outlets have compared the situation in Taiwan with that of Ukraine and speculated that Beijing might take aggressive action against the island while the US and Europe have their attention on the Ukraine crisis.

Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province that must be taken under control, by force if necessary.

It has sent warplanes to the island's air defence identification zone almost daily to disrupt the and staged war games nearby to ramp up pressure on Taipei and force the island's independence-leaning president to accept the one-China principle.

A businesswoman who declined to be identified said she was worried about the situation. "I am about 60 per cent worried, not because of the war, but because of the fallout of the conflict, which will affect the global economy and investments," she said.

The businesswoman also said she was not worried about a potential cross-strait conflict.

In a survey released on Tuesday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, 63 per cent of Taiwanese said they believed Russia's aggression towards Ukraine would not lead the People's Liberation Army to attack Taiwan. Only 27 per cent believed the PLA would do so.

Chang said it was also because Taiwanese had become inured to the possibility of such attack, given they had been under constant threat from the mainland for years.

Chieh Chung, a senior researcher at National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated to the main opposition party Kuomintang, said while the possibility of Beijing attacking Taiwan remained slim, the People's Liberation Army might step up intimidation against the island.

"The PLA would need to mobilise a large number of troops and equipment if it plans to attack Taiwan, and Taiwan would be able to detect such movement easily," he said, adding that until now the PLA still did not have the capability to mount a full-scale attack on the island.

"But for the PLA to increase the intensity and frequency of its war games or fly-bys to try to force certain concessions from Washington and Taiwan, I would not rule out this possibility."

