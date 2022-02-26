Biden picks black woman for US Supreme Court

US Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as she accepts US President Joe Biden's nomination to be a US Supreme Court Associate Justice and the first Black woman to serve on the court, while appearing with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, US, February 25, 2022. Leah Millis, Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, paving the way for her to become the first black woman to serve on the court if approved by the Senate.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," said Biden, who has sought to promote racial and gender diversity in his government, when announcing his nomination of the 51-year-old judge.

Picking a black woman as a Supreme Court justice, which is a lifetime appointment, was one of Biden's election campaign promises.

The court is currently divided 6-3 between a conservative majority and liberal minority. Jackson's appointment will not shift the balance, as she will succeed Stephen Breyer, an 83-year-old liberal justice who announced in January his intention to retire this year.