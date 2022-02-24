Solidarity messages with Ukraine are displayed on screens at Swietokrzyska metro station in Warsaw, Poland February 24, 2022. Adam Stepien, Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday said Filipinos fleeing Ukraine were allowed to enter Poland even without European Union visas.

Warsaw PE's been on high alert; repatriated a few; Poland finally agreed to let ours in sans EU visas; not heard anything from Russia on our request re: its closest border. Most Filipinos in Ukraine are grateful guests and want to stick it out with their warm welcoming neighbors. https://t.co/Jl25lUvBnQ — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 24, 2022

Early Friday, Locsin said he was thankful to Poland for its gesture.

I’m going with ASEC Jet Ledda and @georgexpineda my protocol to personally see to the safety of my people at Ukrainian border. Deeply grateful to Poland. We’ll never forget this. https://t.co/tXyig2MqQO — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 24, 2022

Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine on Thursday as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with punishing sanctions.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

Across Ukraine, at least 137 "heroes" were killed after the first day of fighting, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, calling up conscripts and reservists nationwide to fight in a general mobilization.

The United States moved to impose sanctions on Russian elites and banks, but stressed that US forces would not head to eastern Europe to fight in Ukraine, but would instead defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

