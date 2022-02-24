Volcanic alert level raised for Japan's Mt. Aso

TOKYO - The weather agency raised its volcanic alert level for Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan on Thursday, warning people not to approach due to the danger of an eruption that could cause falling rocks and pyroclastic flows.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the alert to level 3 out of 5, after it detected an increasing amplitude of volcanic tremors in the morning.

Level 3 indicates the possibility of an eruption that could have a serious impact on places near residential areas.

Falling rocks and pyroclastic flows may occur within a 2-kilometer radius from its craters, the agency said.

The warning comes after one of the craters at the mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted on Oct. 20 and the alert was raised to 3. The level was dropped to level 2 on Nov. 18, urging people to stay away from the crater.

==Kyodo