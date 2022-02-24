South Korea to join sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

The South Korean government said Thursday it will join the international community in imposing sanctions against Russia as Moscow launched a major attack against Ukraine, which was called "a full-scale invasion" by Kyiv.

"If Russia carries on with an all-out war despite repeated warnings from the international society, our government has no other choice than joining sanctions on Russia including export controls," Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young Sam told reporters on Thursday.

The official added the South Korean government is in close cooperation with the United States and other allies on the issue, while pledging full support to minimize possible damages to the Asian country's economy and businesses.

At a meeting of the National Security Council earlier in the day, top officials monitored the fast-changing situation in Ukraine and agreed to put the utmost effort to ensure safety of South Koreans and companies in that region, according to a statement from the presidential office.

As of Thursday, a total of 64 South Koreans are staying in the region.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying that it undermines the foundation of the international order.

"The Russian attack shakes the foundation of the international order that no unilateral change to the status quo by force should be tolerated and we strongly condemn Russia," Kishida told reporters.

Japan will work closely with the United States and other nations in dealing with the crisis, he said.