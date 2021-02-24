US raps China on activities near Senkakus, says it supports Japan

WASHINGTON - The US Defense Department on Tuesday criticized Beijing's assertive activities in waters near the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea while expressing "support" for Japan on the issue.

"We would urge the Chinese to avoid actions, using their coast guard vessels, that could lead to miscalculation and potential physical...harm," the department's Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We hold with the international community about the Senkakus and the sovereignty of the Senkakus, and we support Japan obviously in that sovereignty," he also said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, like past administrations, has offered reassurances to Japan that Article 5 of the bilateral security treaty covers the Senkakus, meaning that the United States would defend Japan in the event of a conflict there.

The United States, meanwhile, has taken a neutral position regarding the sovereignty claims.

While Kirby's remarks appeared to back Japan's sovereignty over the islands, another Defense Department spokesperson later clarified that "there is no change to US policy."

In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi welcomed the press secretary's comments, saying that they are in line with the two countries' shared concerns over Beijing's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea.

"It is extremely deplorable and totally unacceptable that Chinese coast guard ships are entering Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands repeatedly and showing moves to approach Japanese fishing vessels," he said.

The US State Department said last week that the United States joins Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries in expressing "concern" with a new Chinese coast guard law, saying it may "escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes" in the East and South China seas.

Implemented on Feb. 1, the law explicitly allows the Chinese coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships it sees as illegally entering China's waters. Chinese coast guard vessels have been spotted near the uninhabited islets, which Beijing calls Diaoyu, including after the law took effect.

==Kyodo