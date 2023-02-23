Home > Overseas 6.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Tajikistan: USGS Agence France Presse Posted at Feb 23 2023 09:26 AM | Updated as of Feb 23 2023 10:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Dushanbe, Tajikistan - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles). Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan https://t.co/41zyIIbysN — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 23, 2023 bur-dhc/cwl © Agence France-Presse Volcanos, earthquakes: Is the 'Ring of Fire' alight? Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber tajikistan, earthquake, anc promo Read More: tajikistan earthquake anc promo /life/02/23/23/musa-dti-bring-more-philippine-fabrics-to-new-york/life/02/23/23/filipina-designer-blm-co-founder-raise-awareness-on-incarceration-of-black-women/business/02/23/23/metrobank-net-income-up-48-percent-to-p328b/spotlight/02/23/23/james-webb-telescope-uncovers-giant-galaxies-near-big-bang/video/news/02/23/23/drug-suspects-may-be-behind-adiong-ambush-pnp