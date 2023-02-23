Home  >  Overseas

6.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Tajikistan: USGS

Agence France Presse

Posted at Feb 23 2023 09:26 AM | Updated as of Feb 23 2023 10:05 AM

Dushanbe, Tajikistan - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. 

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles). 

bur-dhc/cwl

© Agence France-Presse

Read More:  tajikistan   earthquake   anc promo  