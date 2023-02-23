6.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Tajikistan: USGS

Dushanbe, Tajikistan - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan https://t.co/41zyIIbysN — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 23, 2023

