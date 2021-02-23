DFA: Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 rise to 14,871

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,871 as 59 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Tuesday.

The DFA also reported 57 new recoveries and 1 new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases and new recoveries is the highest since February 18, when the DFA reported 80 new cases and 35 new recoveries.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,498 as 9,273 of those infected have recovered, while 988 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 799 in the Asia Pacific, 894 in Europe, 2,713 in the Middle East and Africa, and 84 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 564,865 people. The tally includes 12,107 deaths, 522,941 recoveries, and 29,817 active cases.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 111.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 63 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

