11 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now over 14,800

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,812.

The DFA also reported 8 new recoveries and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

This is the third consecutive day that the new reported cases and recoveries are below 20.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,489, with 9,309 of those infected having recovered, while 1,014 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 803 in the Asia Pacific, 888 in Europe, 2,714 in the Middle East and Africa, and 84 in the Americas.

22 February 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 563,456 people. The tally includes 12,094 deaths, 522,874 recoveries, and 28,488 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 111.4 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 62.9 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

