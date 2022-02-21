Iranian fighter jet crashes; 3 killed

Fighter jets participate in the closing parade of an Iranian military exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November 7, 2021. Iranian Army/WANA/Handout via Reuters

An Iranian fighter jet crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew, state television reported.

The head of the local Red Crescent organization said the plane smashed into a school and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighborhood.

Local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television that the school was closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He identified the plane as a F-5 fighter aircraft and said it went down at around 9:00 am (0530 GMT) in the central Tabriz neighborhood of Monajem.

An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

The official news agency IRNA posted on its website video footage showing firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site.

Iran's air force has mostly Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that date back to the Soviet era, as well as some Chinese aircraft.

Some American F-4 and F-5 fighter jets dating back to before the 1979 Islamic revolution are also part of its air fleet.