UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "use of lethal force" in Myanmar after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, the country's second largest city.

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

"Twenty people were injured and two are dead," said Ko Aung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency in the city.

Opponents of the coup took to the streets in several Myanmar cities and towns with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

Some protesters fired catapults at police in Mandalay who responded with tear gas and gun fire, though it was initially not clear if they were using live ammunition or rubber bullets.

