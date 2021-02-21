Dog’s horrific death after slash to neck sparks manhunt for attacker in Hong Kong

Police are hunting for a suspect over a horrific case of animal cruelty in Sheung Shui. Photo: SPCA

Hong Kong police are hunting for a suspect over a horrific case of animal cruelty in which a Labrador bled to death after its neck was slashed.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), a resident living in Tin Sum Tsuen on Kwu Tung South Road in Sheung Shui discovered the gravely injured pet at around 7am on Saturday.

A pool of blood was later found about 30 metres away from his home.

He reported the matter to police, while SPCA inspectors also arrived to examine the animal, which was bleeding severely from the neck.

"There was an 18cm clean cut to its neck. We suspected that the dog was injured by a sharp object," the SPCA said in a statement, strongly condemning the act.

"We rushed the dog to our centre for rescue, but it died two hours later."

The society urged anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

Local media reported that the 62-year-old owner, Chan, kept around 10 dogs and let them play outside the home.

Police said an investigation was under way and no one had been arrested.

In Hong Kong, cruelty to animals carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of up to HK$200,000 (US$25,780).

Last Sunday, a 72-year-old woman was arrested over suspected animal cruelty after officers received a tip-off about a video in which a dog was seen tied to a tree branch and being swung around.

The SPCA seized two Pomeranians belonging to the woman following the arrest. The dogs were brought to SPCA's Wan Chai centre for inspection by a vet.

