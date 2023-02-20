Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) and US President Joe Biden (C-L) walk past the St. Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on February 20, 2023. The White House announced on 20 February that US President Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and his team to extend discussions on US support for Ukraine. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine to demonstrate "unwavering" commitment to the Eastern European country.

It was the first time that Biden visited Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24 last year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a photo to an official social media channel of him shaking hands with Biden.

"I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said in a statement.

The United States will announce another delivery of critical military equipment to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments, the president said, adding that more sanctions against Russia are also being prepared.

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support -- and that support will endure," he said in the statement.

Zelenskyy, on social media, called Biden's visit "an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."