Boss quits Vancouver care home for Chinese elders where 41 died of COVID-19

The Little Mountain Place in East Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo from the residential care's website

The executive director of Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place care home has resigned from the facility where 41 elderly residents recently died after being infected with Covid-19, in British Columbia’s deadliest outbreak of the pandemic, the South China Morning Post has learned.

Ninety-nine of the home’s 114 residents, who were mostly elders from the Chinese community, contracted the virus, as well as 72 staff members. The outbreak, which began on November 22, was declared over on January 29.

A person familiar with the situation at the care home told the SCMP that executive director Angela Millar will step down, effective Monday.

The Vancouver Coastal Health authority, which oversees Little Mountain Place, confirmed on Friday that Millar had quit.

“Little Mountain Place recently notified Vancouver Coastal Health that its administrator submitted her resignation,” the authority said.

“To support Little Mountain Place during this transition and to ensure residents continue to receive the ongoing patient-centred care they need, Vancouver Coastal Health has provided Little Mountain Place with an interim administrator.”

The person familiar with the situation said that Millar would be replaced by Angie Martinez, who is the associate director of long-term care at VCH; her LinkedIn profile says that she previously worked as a senior operations leader at Little Mountain Place, in Vancouver’s eastside. VCH did not immediately confirm Martinez’s appointment.

Millar did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Martinez could not immediately be reached.



During the outbreak, Millar had hosted a series of Zoom video conferences with relatives of residents. The videos, leaked to the SCMP, included a VCH officer, Dr Andrew Hurlburt, explaining that the outbreak occurred after multiple infected staff – either asymptomatic or having failed to recognise and report their symptoms – interacted with residents, as well as other workers.

After the outbreak was declared, it snowballed as colleagues dismissed or played down their own symptoms, trying to “push through” because they did not want to worsen the staffing problems, Hurlburt said.

Millar appeared to break down in tears during one videoconference at the peak of the outbreak, on December 21. “I’m going to get right to the hardest part of all of this. And sorry, I do still get emotional sometimes. But I’m going to do my best,” she said, before telling attendees that 31 residents had died to date.

BC’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, who acts as a government ombudswoman, is reviewing the handling of Covid outbreaks in the province’s care homes. She told the SCMP this would include examining the circumstances of the Little Mountain outbreak.

