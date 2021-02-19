COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad now over 1,000

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported a surge in the number of new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,787 as 28 new cases were recorded.

The DFA also reported 22 new recoveries and 11 new fatalities among COVID-19 cases.

The number of new fatalities is the second highest this month. The DFA reported 23 new fatalities last February 10.

This is also the second day this week that there were reported new COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,484 as 9,294 of those infected have recovered, while 1,009 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 806 in the Asia Pacific, 887 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 76 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 557,058 people. The tally includes 11,829 deaths, 512,789 recoveries, and 32,440 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 110 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.4 million people have died while more than 62.2 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

