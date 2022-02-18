An investigation has been launched by provincial authorities in Jiangsu in response to outrage over a video on social media of a woman chained by her neck who was found to be a victim of trafficking.

The Communist Party committee and government of the eastern province have set up a task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

"All facts will be thoroughly investigated," said a statement read by the broadcaster. "Criminal activities will be severely penalised according to the law and relevant officials in charge will be held accountable, while conclusive findings will be immediately released to the public."

A video circulating last month on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, showed a middle-aged woman standing in the corner of a shed shackled by her neck, apparently kept there by her husband. The shed was in Feng county, under the jurisdiction of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province.

After widespread uproar, the authorities in Xuzhou and Feng county released three notices about the matter, which contradicted each other.

They initially said that the chained woman had been married legally to the man since 1998 and that she had been diagnosed with a mental illness. They also said that the woman - who had eight children with the man - was not a trafficking victim.

The local government has received heavy criticism online for a response that was labelled inconsistent and flawed.

As the anger continued, the authorities eventually retracted their denial that it was a case of human trafficking and arrested the husband, 55. He was charged with illegal imprisonment, while a 48-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

A photo of a 1998 marriage certificate naming the man has been circulating on social media, but the woman photographed on it was not the woman shown in the video, whose true identity has yet to be established convincingly. The possible whereabouts of the woman seen on the marriage certificate raises further questions.

The case has sparked intense debate over child marriage and highlighted the decades-old issue of trafficking of women in China.

On Tuesday, graduates of two elite Chinese universities published petitions publicly calling on the central government to investigate the case thoroughly.

A petition signed by more than 100 alumni of Peking University, verified by the South China Morning Post, was swiftly removed from Chinese social media by censors. Dozens of graduates of Tsinghua University posted a similar petition on Twitter.

Photos posted of people displaying slogans calling for a top-down investigation were also quickly scrubbed from mainland Chinese cyberspace.

