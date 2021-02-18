DFA reports another surge in new COVID-19 cases, deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reported another surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities among Filipinos abroad.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,759 as 80 new cases were recorded.

The DFA also reported 35 new recoveries and 9 new deaths among COVID-19 cases.

DFA said the spike in the number of new cases is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases reported in a country in Europe.

The number of new cases is the third highest this month, while the number of fatalities is the second highest.

The DFA reported 100 new cases last Feb. 12, and 23 new fatalities last Feb. 10.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,498 as 9,273 of those infected have recovered, while 988 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 807 in the Asia Pacific, 900 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 76 in the Americas.

18 February 2021



The DFA received reports confirming 80 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new recoveries, and 9 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. The reported spike is due to increase in cases in a country in Europe. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Ajz3Ipl0kT — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 18, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 555,163 people. The tally includes 11,673 deaths, 512,375 recoveries, and 31,115 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 109.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.4 million people have died while more than 61.9 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: