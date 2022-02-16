Home  >  Overseas

US weighing next phase of COVID-19 as omicron wanes, officials say

Reuters

Posted at Feb 17 2022 01:51 AM

Visitors take a selfie near an anti-vaccine mandate demonstrator along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. Tom Brenner, Reuters
Visitors take a selfie near an anti-vaccine mandate demonstrator along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. Tom Brenner, Reuters

WASHINGTON—US health officials on Wednesday said they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up US testing capacity.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing new COVID-19 guidance, including on when to wear face masks, the agency's chief told reporters, adding that hospital capacity will be a key metric.

Tom Inglesby, the White House's adviser for COVID-19 testing, also said the administration had issued a formal request for information to related companies about how to bolster the nation's testing capacity, including details about supply-chain challenges and market volatility.

The industry's response will help direct US investment, he said at a news briefing.

The plans come as a growing number of US states have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline.

"Our highest, first priority is fighting omicron," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said. "At the same time, we are preparing for the future."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein in WashingtonEditing by Matthew Lewis)

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  COVID 19   coronavirus   pandemic   US COVID   CDC   omicron  