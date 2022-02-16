Visitors take a selfie near an anti-vaccine mandate demonstrator along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. Tom Brenner, Reuters

WASHINGTON—US health officials on Wednesday said they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up US testing capacity.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing new COVID-19 guidance, including on when to wear face masks, the agency's chief told reporters, adding that hospital capacity will be a key metric.

Tom Inglesby, the White House's adviser for COVID-19 testing, also said the administration had issued a formal request for information to related companies about how to bolster the nation's testing capacity, including details about supply-chain challenges and market volatility.

The industry's response will help direct US investment, he said at a news briefing.

The plans come as a growing number of US states have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline.

"Our highest, first priority is fighting omicron," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said. "At the same time, we are preparing for the future."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein in WashingtonEditing by Matthew Lewis)

RELATED VIDEO