DFA reports 7 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total rises to 14,679

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,679 on Wednesday as 7 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 7 new recoveries and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

This is the fifth consecutive day that there were no reported new fatality.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,462 as 9,238 of those infected have recovered, while 979 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 805 in the Asia Pacific, 866 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 76 in the Americas.

17 February 2021



Figures today show 7 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total number of cases and recoveries to 14,679 and 9,238, respectively. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/HQFEKHDfJa — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 17, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 553,424 people. The tally includes 11,577 deaths, 512,033 recoveries, and 29,814 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 109.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.4 million people have died while more than 61.6 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: