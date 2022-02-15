DASHCAM VIDEO: Runaway tire smashes cop car windshield

Talk about the unexpected.

Police officers in Spring Township, Pennsylvania got the shock of their lives after a truck wheel bounced off Zion Rd. highway and into the windshield of their patrol unit Tuesday.

The incident was captured by the SUV dashcam and uploaded on the police department's Facebook page.

Police also shared bodycam footage from the interior of the vehicle.

"Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction," the department said.

Police said the cruiser suffered extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured.