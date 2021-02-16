DFA logs lone new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday reported one new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,672, with no reported new recovery and new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

DFA said the lone new case is from the Asia-Pacific region.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,462 as 9,231 of those infected have recovered, while 979 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 805 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 72 in the Americas.

16 February 2021



Today, the DFA received a lone report confirming one new COVID-19 case among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/0WPpX9iT1a — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 16, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 552,246 people. The tally includes 11,524 deaths, 511,796 recoveries, and 28,926 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 109.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.4 million people have died while more than 61.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: