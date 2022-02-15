China on Monday said its embassy in Ukraine was operating as normal and called for "all parties to be rational", after the US warned that Russia could invade within days.

"All parties should solve any problems relating to the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiations," Chinese fore

It comes amid heightened anxiety over Russia's build-up of more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

The United States and other nations are scaling back or evacuating staff from their embassies in Kyiv, and some have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Russia could launch military action in Ukraine "any day now". Media reports have cited US and European intelligence officials as saying that Russia could be planning to invade Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, but Sullivan said the exact date could not be predicted.

Moscow has denied having any such plan, calling such warnings "hysteria", but there is mounting international concern that Russia might be gearing up for war. Russia has asked Nato to bar Ukraine from joining and to withdraw its forces from eastern Europe.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang on Monday said the embassy in Kyiv would provide consular protection for citizens. The Chinese embassy on Friday issued a notice calling on citizens to "pay close attention to changes in the situation in Ukraine and increase awareness to stay safe". It also said there had been conflicting information on the situation caused by the "tense relationship between Russia and Ukraine".

Earlier this month, China and Russia said they "oppose further enlargement of Nato" in a joint statement. Beijing has previously expressed "understanding and support" for Moscow's position on security regarding its relationship with Washington and Nato.

China has also called on the parties involved to return to the Minsk II agreement signed in 2015 that aimed to end the separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine. That deal, which followed the unsuccessful Minsk I agreement, has not been fully implemented and has so far failed to resolve the conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have intensified, with world leaders holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz headed to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before he visits the Kremlin on Tuesday.

It follows an hour-long call on Saturday between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Washington said had produced no breakthrough. Zelensky invited Biden to visit Ukraine during their phone call on Sunday, according to Zelensky's office, but Washington has not issued any statement on the matter.

