Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, pictured in June 28, 2016 speaking at a press conference in Lahore. AFP

Lahore, Pakistan - The brother of a Pakistani social media star who was murdered in one of the country's most notorious "honor killings" was acquitted on Monday after serving less than six years in prison, lawyers said.

Qandeel Baloch, 26, became famous for her suggestive and defiant posts which flew in the face of the nation's deeply patriarchal mores before her death in 2016.