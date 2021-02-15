DFA reports 13 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,671 on Monday as 13 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 11 new recoveries and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

Monday's update came after no new cases, recoveries nor fatalities were reported over the weekend.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,461 as 9,231 of those infected have recovered, while 979 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 804 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 72 in the Americas.

15 February 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 550,860 people. The tally includes 11,517 deaths, 511,755 recoveries, and 27,588 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 108.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.4 million people have died while more than 61.1 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

