More body parts found in popular Paris park

French investigators on Tuesday found more human remains including a head in Paris' busy Buttes-Chaumont park, prosecutors said, after part of a woman's body was discovered the day before.

Police had been combing the park in the French capital's northeast for further evidence after park workers made the find on Monday afternoon, a source close to the investigation said.

Prosecutors said identification of the woman's body "is still under way" after a lower part of the torso was discovered in a bag in a wooded area.

There was no immediate indication of how long the victim might have been dead, and the source close to the enquiry said an autopsy would be carried out.

A police source told AFP the remains bore a pair of blue jeans with a "floral decoration" on the thigh.

Paris criminal police have launched a homicide investigation.

Still closed on Tuesday as the search continued, the hilly Buttes-Chaumont park is a popular spot for families and joggers.

It was built during the major relandscaping of the French capital under Napoleon III in the 19th century and most recently starred as the setting for a romantic picnic in the third series of "Emily in Paris".