A handout photo made available by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Public Affairs via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) on Feb. 7, 2023 shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on February 5. EPA-EFE/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson/Handout

WASHINGTON — High-ranking diplomats from Japan and South Korea said Monday that the 2 countries support the US response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon as no country is allowed to infringe on another's territorial sovereignty.

Following a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and their South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun Dong voiced the shared position of Tokyo and Seoul, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing since the balloon was shot down by the US military in early February.

"I explained at the meeting today that Japan supports this position of the US," Mori said in a joint press conference with the two senior diplomats. "We will keep in touch and we look forward to receiving more information."

The South Korean first vice foreign minister said, "We, as an ally of the United States, trust what the United States officially stated," adding that Seoul expects there will be a chance for a high-level meeting with China on the balloon issue.

Sherman, who hosted the trilateral meeting, the first of its kind since last October, repeated Washington's position that it is "absolutely confident" the balloon was "surveillance apparatus" from China.

As White House national security spokesman John Kirby also did Monday, Sherman categorically denied China's latest accusation that US high-altitude balloons have illegally entered Chinese airspace more than 10 times since last year.

"Let me add a fact which is very important...there are no US government balloons over the People's Republic of China -- none, zero, period," Sherman said, referring to China's official name.

Besides the incident, which has led to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken putting off a scheduled visit to Beijing and continuing tit-for-tat verbal exchanges between the 2 countries, she said they discussed issues including North Korea, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.