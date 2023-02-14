China accuses US of also 'illegally flying' balloons

China repeated its claim on Tuesday that US high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over its airspace more than 10 times since last year, urging Washington to thoroughly investigate the matter and provide an explanation.

The United States on Monday flatly denied the Chinese claim, with White House national security spokesman John Kirby saying it is "just absolutely not true."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference in Beijing that many balloons launched by the United States have traveled across the globe since May last year and flown over China without local authorities' approval.

Asked about details of the alleged US balloon flights over Chinese airspace such as the altitudes and areas traversed, Wang only said Washington "needs to give an explanation on this."

Wang on Monday called the United States "the No. 1 surveillance country," alleging it has "the largest spy network in the world."

The trading of barbs came after the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The US military has since destroyed three unidentified flying objects.

China has maintained the balloon was being used for civilian weather research purposes and that it was blown off course, accusing the United States of overreacting.

Meanwhile, Japan has been examining whether there are links between the suspected Chinese spy balloon and reports of unidentified flying objects over the nation in recent years, such as those spotted in northeastern Japan in 2020 and 2021.

Regarding a news report that the Japanese government views it as highly likely that a flying object detected in January 2022 over Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu came from China, Wang said Beijing hopes Tokyo will be "objective and impartial" on the matter and not follow the United States in "dramatizing" it.

