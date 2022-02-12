The western Pacific island nation of Palau could be hit by a devastating earthquake within two years, a study by Chinese government scientists has warned.

According to a paper published in domestic peer-reviewed journal Progress in Earthquake Science, a quake of magnitude 8.0 or higher could hit the southern part of the Palau archipelago, as stress building up beneath the region for more than a decade was expected to be released before December 31, 2023.

The mainstream scientific research community, however, believes that earthquakes cannot be predicted. Most previous attempts to precisely pinpoint their time, location and magnitude have failed, and a few successful cases are regarded as coincidence.

Ian Main, a University of Edinburgh professor leading its operational earthquake forecasting programme, said one challenge is that the Earth's physical stress cannot be measured directly. The stress estimates are derived from other data collected by satellites or ground stations using mathematical models, the seismology and rock physics specialist said.

The US - which administered the islands as a UN trust territory for nearly two decades after World War II - is responsible for Palau's national defence and disaster relief. Last year, the island's government invited the US to set up military facilities there.

The prediction for the Palau islands was part of a scientific experiment, according to Progress in Earthquake Science - run by the China Earthquake Administration, which implements quake response plans around the country, and the Seismological Society of China.

Publishing such predictions would "provide a platform for researchers to carry out experiments and promote beneficial progress in earthquake prediction research," said an editor's note to the study led by professor Chen Xuezhong at the Earthquake Administration in Beijing and published late last month.

Chen said their analysis suggested that physical stress in the Palau region had increased more than four times from 2008 to last June.

But high stress does not necessarily lead to an earthquake. What worried Chen and his colleagues most was that the structural instability in the region had also been increasing rapidly in recent years, and that Palau's stress readings were being strongly affected by tidal forces.

Tidal forces, caused by the moon's gravitational pull, can affect the Earth's speed of rotation and exert pressure on its crust. The pressure is usually too small to cause any detectable changes in a stable area.

However, "before a strong earthquake occurs ... external factors that are usually negligible can play a significant role," Chen's team said in their paper.

This strong correlation between changes in stress levels and the Earth's speed of rotation had been observed by Chinese researchers before major earthquakes including the 7.8 magnitude Tangshan quake in 1976; the 8.0 scale tremors in Sichuan in 2008; and the 9.1-level 2011 Tohoku quake in Japan, according to Chen.

However, such risk assessments are hobbled by a lack of means to actually measure stress, according to professor Main in Scotland.

"As yet, no systematic and reliable earthquake precursors have been found, but it is possible to use earthquake clustering to achieve a significant probability gain over the random background rate," Main said. "The problem is the absolute probability is still very low (up to 1 per cent in some cases)."

"Nevertheless, it is important at least to communicate this low-probability risk," he added, "so stakeholders can take action, and now many countries across the world have adopted an operational earthquake forecasting capability to do so.

"The front line of protection against earthquakes ... remains the regulation, design, and building of earthquake-resistant buildings and infrastructure."

Researchers at the Ministry of Emergency Management of China last month said a global earthquake monitoring and prediction system employing a large network of ground stations and satellites had started operation in Beijing.

They said the system was equipped with big data mining and artificial intelligence technology to uncover patterns previously neglected or not understood by humans at present.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.