Ukraine leader says warnings of Russian invasion stoking 'panic'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that warnings of an imminent Russian attack on his country were stoking "panic" and demanded to see firm proof of a planned invasion.

Zelensky's comments came a day after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that a Russian attack on its western neighbor could "begin at any time".

Ukrainian leaders have been trying to talk down the prospects of an all-out war because of the damaging effect it was having on the country's teetering economy and public moral.

"We understand all the risks. We understand that the risks are there," Zelensky told reports.

"Right now, the people's biggest enemy is panic in our country. And all this information is only provoking panic and not helping us," he said.

"If you or anyone has any additional information about a 100-percent chance of an invasion, give it to us," he added.