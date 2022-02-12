Japan to consider easing nonresident foreigner entry ban

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the government will consider easing an entry ban on nonresident foreigners introduced in November to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, amid growing criticism from academic and business circles.

He did not clearly state when the border control could be eased, with the current measures scheduled to end on Feb. 28.

"We will take into account accumulated scientific knowledge on the Omicron variant, changes in infection conditions inside and outside Japan, and other countries' border control measures," he told reporters in Tokyo.

The government is preparing to announce details next week at the earliest, a government source said.

Kishida's remarks followed criticism of the entry ban from many academic and business leaders. The measure has prevented international students from entering Japan, prompting some to consider alternatives such as South Korea.

The business community, which is facing a chronic labor shortage, has asked for the ban to be lifted.

The government is considering easing the cap on the number of daily new entrants from overseas from the current 3,500, the source said. Until November, up to 5,000 were allowed in each day.

The entry ban has been in place since Nov. 30, with Japan confirming its first case of the Omicron variant later that day.

The government said last month it plans to allow some government-sponsored foreign students who have less than a year left until they graduate or finish their studies to enter as an exceptional measure.

