Woman arrested in Japan over 3 daughters' deaths

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Friday following the deaths of her three daughters at their home in central Japan the previous day, police said, adding that she appeared to have tried to kill herself as well.

Himeka Takakuwa was served an initial warrant over the death of her daughter Sakura, a baby under 12 months old, at their home in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the woman's husband Hiroshi, 34, called for an ambulance upon arriving home from work at around 9:10 p.m., saying his children were unresponsive.

Rescue workers confirmed the deaths of all three girls -- Himari, 5, Nanoka, 3, and Sakura -- in a living room on the second floor of the home.

The mother, who had been at home with the girls, admitted involvement in the deaths, telling investigators that she was "feeling unstable," according to the police.

The mother sustained minor injuries to her left wrist and neck. The police will investigate further and may bring murder charges.