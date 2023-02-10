2 dead, 5 injured in east Jerusalem car attack

Two people including a child were killed Friday in car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement said.

Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said those who died were eight and 20 years old.

"The suspect was neutralized on the spot" in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the Israeli police said, describing it as a "terror" attack.

"Forces of the Jerusalem district, including a detective who was off duty, arrived quickly at the scene, and fired at the terrorist who as neutralised on the spot," the police added in a separate statement.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw a blue car which had crashed into a bus stop. A pink children's doll was among debris nearby.

A helicopter circled the scene overhead.

Dozens of onlookers gathered at the scene, many of them ultra-Orthodox Jews dressed in black and white clothes.

Jerusalem's eastern sector was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.