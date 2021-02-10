DFA reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos.

This is the second time this year that the number of fatalities went beyond 20, with the DFA also reporting 23 fatalities last January 4.

The DFA did not explain the reason behind the spike in the number of fatalities.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,556 with 2 new cases. There were no new recovery reported.

Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease are at 4,424, even as 9,155 of those infected have recovered, while 977 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 803 in the Asia Pacific, 803 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 103 in the Americas.

10 February 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 541,560 people. The tally includes 11,401 deaths, 499,971 recoveries, and 30,188 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 106 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.3 million people have died while more than 59.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

