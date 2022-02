Japan's Princess Yoko attends the funeral service of the late Prince Katsura at Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo on June 17, 2014. The Shinto-style funeral held at the Toshimagaoka gravesite for imperial family members was attended by some 560 dignitaries including Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and other imperial family members. Agence France-Presse

TOKYO - The Japanese imperial family confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection Tuesday, with a 38-year-old princess hospitalized.

Princess Yoko, the younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito, complained of a sore throat Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said. She was admitted to a hospital inside the Imperial Palace.

Her sister, Princess Akiko, 40, will also be tested. The two met several days ago, the agency said.

Princess Yoko has not attended any gathering involving food and drinks recently, and the infection route remains unknown, the agency added. But she was one of the participants in a ceremony to commemorate a late emperor at the palace on Jan. 30.

No infection has been confirmed among her staff, and none of them has reported feeling sick, according to the agency.

Princess Yoko serves as the head of Tokyo-based social welfare corporation Yuai Jujikai, as well as the honorary president of Japan Universal Sound Design Association, a nonprofit organization that helps people with hearing loss.

