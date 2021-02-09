Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to more than 14,500

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,554 on Tuesday as 63 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 15 new recoveries and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases Tuesday is the highest since February 4, when DFA reported 348 new cases across all regions.

This is also the sixth straight day that there was no new reported fatality.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,445, even as 9,155 of those infected have recovered, while 954 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 801 in the Asia Pacific, 803 in Europe, 2,738 in the Middle East and Africa, and 103 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 540,227 people. The tally includes 111,296 deaths, 499,764 recoveries, and 29,167 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 106.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.3 million people have died while more than 59 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

