COVID-19 patient who fled Hong Kong hospital jailed for 6 months

A Covid-19 patient in Hong Kong who fled from hospital only to be captured more than two days later has been jailed for six months and condemned by a judge for his “very selfish” act, after he told a court he feared the jabs and treatment.

Kowloon City Court jailed Li Wan-keung on Friday over his hospital escape two months ago which had sparked infection fears amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Magistrate Tobias Cheng Yun-chung slammed the 63-year-old unemployed man for his “very selfish” behaviour which had placed the public at risk, adding a term in prison was necessary to reflect the “very serious” nature of the offence.

The court heard Li was first sent to quarantine at a facility in Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island on December 7 last year, after he was deemed a close contact of a confirmed case.

Li tested positive for the virus four days later, and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on December 14 for treatment.

He was told he could not leave the isolation ward without consent, but he sneaked out of the room at 5pm on December 18 in his patient gown. The hospital only came to know about the incident after reviewing surveillance footage.

Police were able to track him down only after two days, when a person saw Li in Mong Kok at around 10pm. He was eventually intercepted at the junction of Changsha Street and Shanghai Street, and sent back to the same hospital. He was discharged on December 23 after testing negative for the virus.

Li pleaded guilty to a charge of exposing others to infection, punishable by six months in jail and a HK$5,000 (US$645) fine under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation.

In mitigation, Li said he fled because he was afraid of receiving injections.

“A nurse told me that I still had four jabs to take. You know, having that needle pierce through your belly button is very painful,” Li told the magistrate. “So, out of a moment of foolishness, I left.”

He said he had spent two nights sleeping on the streets before he was found, as his house was “not yet cleaned”.

Li, who is relying on a monthly HK$5,000 government allowance, urged the court to be lenient and sentence him to a fine. He said he had a pending hernia surgery after Lunar New Year, and would “lose everything” if he was jailed.

But Magistrate Cheng rejected that request and said Li must face prison despite his previously clean criminal record, as the court needed to send out a clear message to the public that such offences would not be tolerated.

“You were very selfish,” Cheng told the defendant. “You have disregarded the safety of everybody else in Hong Kong because of your fear of pain.”

“While many people in Hong Kong are endeavouring to prevent the spread of the pandemic, your action could well have triggered a new wave of infection.”

The magistrate set a starting point of nine months in jail and reduced it to six months to reflect Li’s timely guilty plea.

