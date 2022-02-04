The US government warned Moscow on Thursday that closer economic ties with China would not offset consequences of sanctions that would be triggered by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in a regular press briefing about the difficulties Russia would face if the country was prevented from trade with the West, US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week about the implications of a Russian against Ukraine.

"We have an array of tools that we can deploy If we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade them, to get around them," Price told reporters in Washington, without specifying what measures would be used.

"If you deny yourself the ability to transact with the West, ... you are going to significantly degrade your productive capacity and your innovative potential," the spokesman said, adding that dependency on China in such a scenario "is a recipe for catastrophe for the Russian economy".

Price's comments followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin published in Chinese state news agency Xinhua that Beijing and Moscow would resist Western sanctions pressure at "every opportunity".

The remarks by Putin were published on the eve of his arrival in Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games.

The two leaders are expected to meet on Friday to sign a joint statement reflecting their "common views" on security.

In a video call with Putin in December, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to speed up the establishment of an independent trade network to reduce their reliance on the US-led international financial system.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told Tass news agency at the time that "third countries" would not be able to influence this network.

Price said Blinken and Wang discussed the economic fallout that Russia may suffer from "Moscow's needless provocations and military buildup and the potential implications of a Russian incursion or invasion into Ukraine".

China, "just like us, like just about every other country around the world, would prefer to see a diplomatic solution to the crisis that Russia had been has needlessly provoked".

