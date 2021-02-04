US Navy destroyer transits through strait between China, Taiwan

Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sails through the Taiwan Strait. Courtesy of US Navy 7th Fleet, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/File

TOKYO - A US Navy guided-missile destroyer passed through the strait between mainland China and Taiwan on Thursday, the 7th Fleet said, with the administration of President Joe Biden maintaining the previous administration's readiness to assist the self-ruled island.

The passage through the Taiwan Strait by the John S. McCain "demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the fleet said in a statement.

"The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows."

China regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province awaiting unification, by force if necessary.

The Biden administration has urged China to stop intimidating Taiwan by military, diplomatic and economic means while assuring the self-governed island of Washington's "rock-solid" support.

