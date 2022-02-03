Canada police: Anti-vax protest stragglers 'volatile'

A protestors yells at people leaving Parliament Hill as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Canada, on February 2, 2022. Blair Gable, Reuters



Most protesters who recently packed the streets of Canada's capital and jarred locals with loud honking trucks have left, but the stragglers are "determined" and "volatile," police warned Wednesday.

Around 15,000 rowdy protesters opposed to Canada's Covid-19 vaccine mandate and other public health measures converged on Ottawa's downtown over the weekend, according to a police estimate, bringing the city to a virtual standstill.

While their numbers dwindled midweek, they are expected to surge again, possibly into the thousands this weekend, as well as spread to other parts of the country.

"Most demonstrators have left. What remains is a highly determined and highly volatile group of unlawful individuals," Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Trish Ferguson told a briefing.

The capital's police chief Peter Sloly suggested the Canadian military may need to be called in to help clear them.

"We're looking at every single option, including military aid to civil power," he said.

Sloly noted that Canada has only called in the military twice in its history to quell domestic unrest -- in a standoff with Indigenous protesters in 1990, and after a Quebec politician and a British diplomat were kidnapped by a militant Quebec separatist group in 1970.

Quebec Deputy Premier Pierre Laporte was strangled to death by his captors.

"None of the options create a beautiful, elegant, simple, safe solution," Sloly said.

The military option, in particular, "would come with massive risks."

- More protests planned -

Three people were charged in relation to the protest, while 25 investigations are ongoing.

By Wednesday, after forcing most downtown Ottawa businesses -- including a major mall, schools and Covid vaccine clinics -- to shutter, the protesters' numbers had dwindled to a few hundred, and they were mostly contained to the parliamentary precinct.

But a solidarity blockade in the western province of Alberta was flaring up and had clogged Highway 4, a major artery for commercial goods between the nations.

Police moved in Tuesday evening to try to dislodge the 100 or so truckers on the Alberta-Montana border, but as a few left, more arrived.

"We had three or four vehicles voluntarily just say, 'Yeah, okay, I've had enough and I'm out of here,' and they began to leave. Then several vehicles... broke through a checkpoint that we had set up," RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters told AFP.

Some of them, he said, drove tractors and other farm vehicles through fields to get around the police checkpoint.

Meanwhile, another protest is reportedly planned for Quebec City in the coming days.

Sloly said authorities "are now aware of a significant element from the United States that have been involved in the funding, the organizing and the demonstrating."

"They have converged in our city, and there are plans for more to come," he said, without providing details.

An online GoFundMe campaign has raised more than Can$10 million (US$8 million) in support of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests.

But on Wednesday, GoFundMe paused the fundraiser, saying on the "Freedom Convoy 2022" page that it was "under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations".

In a separate blog post, the platform said it has strict protocols around how funds are used and that it would contact the organizer for the freedom convoy page and also collaborate with local law enforcement.