UK begins door-to-door testing of 80,000 people as new COVID-19 variants spread

LONDON - Britain begins door-to-door COVID-19 testing of 80,000 people on Tuesday in a bid to stem the spread of a new highly infectious so-called South African variant of the novel coronavirus.
To contain the new outbreaks, residents in 8 areas of the country will now be tested whether or not they are showing symptoms, a process known as "surge testing."
There are about 10,000 people in each area. Three are in London, 2 in the southeast, 1 in central England, 1 in the east and another in the northwest.
"It is concerning - it's deeply concerning," junior education minister Michelle Donelan told Sky. "It's still a very perilous stage of this virus and we've got these new variants spreading."
More details to follow.
