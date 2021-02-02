UK begins door-to-door testing of 80,000 people as new COVID-19 variants spread

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus is reported in parts of the United Kingdom amid the spread of COVID-19, London, Britain, Feb. 1, 2021. Toby Melville, Reuters

LONDON - Britain begins door-to-door COVID-19 testing of 80,000 people on Tuesday in a bid to stem the spread of a new highly infectious so-called South African variant of the novel coronavirus.

To contain the new outbreaks, residents in 8 areas of the country will now be tested whether or not they are showing symptoms, a process known as "surge testing."

There are about 10,000 people in each area. Three are in London, 2 in the southeast, 1 in central England, 1 in the east and another in the northwest.

"It is concerning - it's deeply concerning," junior education minister Michelle Donelan told Sky. "It's still a very perilous stage of this virus and we've got these new variants spreading."

