Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to more than 14,000

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,016 on Tuesday as 53 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 35 new recoveries and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases and new recoveries Tuesday is the highest since January 22, when DFA reported 127 new cases and 46 new recoveries across all regions.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,110 as 8,952 of those infected have recovered, while 952 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 784 in the Asia Pacific, 707 in Europe, 2,519 in the Middle East and Africa, and 100 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 528,853 people. The tally includes 10,874 deaths, 487,611 recoveries, and 30,368 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 103 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 57 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: