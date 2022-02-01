F-15 fighter jet goes missing over Sea of Japan

Crew members of Japan Coast Guard vessels Kagayuki conduct search operations for missing F-15 fighter jet believed to have crashed off Japan's Air Self-Defence Force's Komatsu airbase in Komatsu, Japan, February 1, 2022, in this handout photo taken and released by 8th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters. Courtesy 8th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters - Japan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Search operations continued Tuesday after an Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet with a crew of two disappeared from radar the previous evening over the Sea of Japan.

The ASDF, the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the coast guard have mobilized search planes, helicopters and vessels off Komatsu Air Base in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that the top officer of the ASDF has been instructed to ensure its aircraft are thoroughly inspected before and after all flights.

"We are not planning to suspend any (F-15) flight" as it was a "single accident" on the way to training, Kishi told a press conference in Tokyo, defying requests from local governments to halt training until the safety of the jets is confirmed.

"We'd like to offer thorough explanations to local people," he added.

Ishikawa Gov. Masanori Tanimoto, who has requested the suspension of flights, told a plenary session of the prefectural assembly, "It is truly regrettable that (the accident) has caused enormous concern to people in the prefecture."

He later told reporters in response to Kishi's refusal to suspend flights, "I doubt that residents will be convinced. They may be flying above the city."

Komatsu Mayor Shoei Miyahashi also requested the ASDF to stop the flights.

Parts of the fighter and lifesaving equipment have been spotted floating about 5 kilometers off the base and the ASDF has determined they belong to the missing jet.

The fighter was on its way for training with three other fighter jets when it disappeared from radar soon after takeoff around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

