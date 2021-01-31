Tokyo's January virus cases near 40,000, double from previous monthly high

TOKYO - Tokyo saw nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases in January, more than double the previous monthly record infections in December, according to figures released by the metropolitan government on Sunday.

The figure reflected the sharp rise in infections before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in the capital and surrounding prefectures on Jan. 7, urging people to stay home and asking restaurants and bars to close early.

The metropolitan government on Sunday reported 633 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo, bringing the total for January to 39,664 and the cumulative tally to 99,841. The January figure compares with 19,245 for December.

While infections have gradually eased under the state of emergency, the capital's medical system remains overwhelmed and there have been cases of COVID-19 patients not being admitted to hospitals and later dying at home.

The government is scrambling to bring the pandemic under control ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, set to kick off in less than six months.

Sources say Suga is set to extend the state of emergency, which currently covers 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures and is in place until Feb. 7, by as much as one month.

